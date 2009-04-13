© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sex, Power, Women And 'The Future Of the World'

Fresh Air
Published April 13, 2009 at 9:22 AM EDT

In her new book The Means of Reproduction: Sex, Power, And The Future of the World, Journalist Michelle Goldberg argues that granting reproductive rights to women internationally can help to control overpopulation, banish poverty and slow the spread of AIDS.

Goldberg is also the author of the bestseller Kingdom Coming: The Rise of Christian Nationalism. She previously worked as a senior writer for Salon.com and her work has appeared in Rolling Stone, The Guardian and The New Republic. In 2008, The Means of Reproduction won the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Award.

