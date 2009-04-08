© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Liberia President Knew Hardship Before Power

Published April 8, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

When Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was an infant, her family was told by an elder that she would grow to become a great woman. But assuring words, unfortunately, were not enough to shield Africa's first woman president from periods of hardship and pain, which included being verbally and physically abused by her ex-husband.

President Sirleaf shares her story of how she managed to persevere, as chronicled in her new memoir This Child Will Be Great.

