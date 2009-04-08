Iran Charges U.S. Journalist With Espionage

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

Yesterday, we brought you an interview with the father of Roxana Saberi, the Iranian-American journalist who's been held in a prison in Iran for more than two months. Well, today there is news that Saberi has been charged with espionage. An Iranian judge told state TV that Saberi was passing classified information to U.S. intelligence agencies, in the judge's words, under the cover of a journalist.

In his interview with us yesterday, Roxana Saberi's father said his daughter was concerned about statements she had made under threat, while she was being interrogated.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told reporters today that the White House is deeply concerned by the news of the charges.

Roxana Saberi has reported from Iran for NPR, the BBC and other news organizations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

