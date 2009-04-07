© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vermont Legislature OKs Gay Marriage

By John Dillon
Published April 7, 2009 at 4:00 PM EDT

Vermont's Legislature overruled Republican Gov. Jim Douglas' veto and became the fourth state to legalize gay marriage.

The Senate voted 23-5 and the House 100-49 to get the two-thirds needed in each chamber for a veto override. Vermont is not the first state to legalize gay marriage without being prompted by a court order.

Nine years ago, it was the first state in the nation to approve civil unions.

John Dillon reports for Vermont Public Radio.

John Dillon
