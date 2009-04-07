Red Cross Report: Medics Grossly Violated Ethics

Medical personnel who monitored the CIA's interrogation of detainees at black sites around the world violated medical ethics, says a report from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Mark Danner, a journalism professor who published the report in the New York Review of Books, says the ICRC report details incidents of sleep deprivation, extensive beating, immersion in cold water and suffocation by water.

"The principle finding is that the Red Cross, which is the guardian of the Geneva Convention, finds and declares bluntly that the interrogation procedures used constitute torture and constitute cruel and inhuman and degrading treatment," Danner tells NPR's Michele Norris.

The report was based on interviews conducted by Red Cross officials with 14 detainees.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.