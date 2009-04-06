© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stevens Case A Blow To Justice Department

By Michel Martin,
Nina Totenberg
Published April 6, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

When U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said he would ask a federal court to throw out the conviction of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, the move surprised both supporters and critics of the veteran lawmaker. Stevens was convicted on corruption charges last October, but Holder says federal prosecutors' mishandling of the case taints the conviction.

NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, who first reported the development, and law professor Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor, weigh the meaning of Holder's decision.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details