Stevens Case A Blow To Justice Department

When U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said he would ask a federal court to throw out the conviction of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, the move surprised both supporters and critics of the veteran lawmaker. Stevens was convicted on corruption charges last October, but Holder says federal prosecutors' mishandling of the case taints the conviction.

NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, who first reported the development, and law professor Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor, weigh the meaning of Holder's decision.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.