The Guy Who Helped Blow Up Wall Street

Published April 5, 2009 at 1:55 PM EDT

These days, everyone's looking for someone to blame for the financial crisis. The list is long, and here's another name that could be on it: Michael Osinski.

In the '90s, Osinski wrote a computer program that made it very easy to make a lot of money off of bad mortgages — maybe too easy. After his software was sold to another company, he quit the business and became an oyster farmer on Long Island. Now he's written an article — or perhaps a confession — that appeared in this week's New York Magazine.

Host Robert Smith talks with Osinski about being a trader in the '90s, and whether he saw the crisis coming.

