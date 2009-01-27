© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Switch To Digital TV May Be Delayed Until June

Published January 27, 2009 at 6:00 AM EST

Just three weeks before the switch to digital TV, the Senate has passed a bill delaying the transition by four months. If the House agrees, viewers would have extra time to prepare for the shift. The government mandated the change to give public safety officials more room on the airwaves and to improve viewing quality. But many households are not ready for the Feb. 17 transition date — particularly poor, elderly and rural families.

