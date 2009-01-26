Law Professor Examines Blagojevich Case

Gov. Rod Blagojevich is bitterly protesting the rules of his trial in the Illinois state Senate, saying he should be able to summon witnesses for his defense.

Professor Mark Rosen, who teaches constitutional and state and local government law at Chicago-Kent College of Law, says the primary problem with Blagojevich's claim is that he is trying to draw an analogy between the political process and the very different judicial processes of civil and criminal trials.

