Stories Of Rape, Abuse Uncovered In 'Ruined'

Published January 22, 2009 at 12:00 PM EST

The Democratic Republic of Congo has for years been fraught with devastating economic and political crises, often resulting in violent conflict. Among the countless victims of the violence are the women, many of whom have been raped and sexually abused. A new play, Ruined, tells their story on stage.

Playwright Lynn Nottage and Saidah Arrika Ekulona", who plays Mama Nadi in the play, discuss the message behind the production.

