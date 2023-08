Damon Weaver, a fifth grade reporter at Canal Point Elementary School in Florida, provides an update on his quest to interview President-elect Obama. Weaver finally scored press credentials to cover the inauguration, and he has been invited to cover many glamorous events in D.C. But Weaver tells NPR's Melissa Block he's still trying to get an interview with Obama.

