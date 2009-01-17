© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inauguration Journey: Honoring Family

Published January 17, 2009 at 2:51 PM EST

Patricia Lowther from Springfield, Va., is in Washington, D.C., this week for Barack Obama's inauguration. This trip marks a return for Lowther who, along with her mother, marched on Washington for civil rights in 1963.

Her mother didn't live to see Obama elected, so Patricia is bringing three photographs to honor her family: one of her mother, and photos of her grandfather and great-grandmother, both of whom were born into slavery.

"I think the three of them could never ever imagine this person could be elected and would become president," Lowther says.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details