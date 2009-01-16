© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
President Says Goodbye, Bush Legacy Scrutinized

Published January 16, 2009 at 12:00 PM EST
President George W. Bush greets White House guests following his final televised address to the nation yesterday.
President George W. Bush greets White House guests following his final televised address to the nation yesterday.

President Bush bid farewell to the nation last night in a televised address from the White House. Although the 43rd president ends his term next week, his legacy will continue as a subject of debate.

White House correspondent April Ryan, of American Urban Radio Networks, and Gebe Martinez, of Politico.com, look back at defining issues from the Bush years, such as Hurricane Katrina and Immigration reform.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

