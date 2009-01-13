© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Giant Lobster Granted Reprieve, Freed In Maine

Published January 13, 2009 at 5:44 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with news of a fresh start for a very old lobster. The 20-pound lobster has been in a tank at a New York restaurant since he was caught a couple of weeks ago. Now known as George, the giant lobster had been posing for pictures with customers. Experts say 20 pounds makes George ancient - somewhere between 80 and 140. That's one reason the restaurant allowed the animal rights group PETA to return old George to the sea. It's Morning Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

