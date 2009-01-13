© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Europeans Still Waiting For Gas From Russia

Published January 13, 2009 at 6:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

NPR's business news starts with Russia restoring the flow of gas.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: After intense negotiations, EU officials brokered a deal to get some gas flowing again. Yet we're told the gas is still not getting through Ukraine, which the Ukrainians blame now on what they describe as a technical problem. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details