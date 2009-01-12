© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Young, Educated and Unemployed

Published January 12, 2009 at 12:00 PM EST

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that a whopping 2.6 million jobs disappeared in 2008 and that an estimated 11 million Americans are looking for work.

Three recent college graduates discuss weathering a tough employment market and how, for some young adults, it means asking parents, somewhat awkwardly, for their financial support. Mimi Wong of New York, Sarah Ahmad of Maryland and Kelsey Schwenk, also of New York, describe the frustrations and fears of finding themselves young, college educated and unemployed.

