Senate Rejects Burris, Now What?

Illinois senate appointee Roland Burris was hoping to claim his position yesterday, but was turned away after his paperwork lacked a key signature needed for approval. The corruption case surrounding Burris' appointee, Gov. Rod Blagojevich, raises concern about the integrity of the powerful appointment.

Howard University Law School Dean Kurt Schmoke is advising Burris on his fight to be recognized in Washington and discusses possible next steps to seat him.

