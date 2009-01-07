© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Senate Rejects Burris, Now What?

Published January 7, 2009 at 12:00 PM EST
Illinois U.S. Senate appointee Roland Burris talks to the press afer a failed attempt yesterday to claim his seat in Congress. Pictured left is Kurt Schmoke.
Illinois senate appointee Roland Burris was hoping to claim his position yesterday, but was turned away after his paperwork lacked a key signature needed for approval. The corruption case surrounding Burris' appointee, Gov. Rod Blagojevich, raises concern about the integrity of the powerful appointment.

Howard University Law School Dean Kurt Schmoke is advising Burris on his fight to be recognized in Washington and discusses possible next steps to seat him.

