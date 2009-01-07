© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Obama Takes Questions On Economy, Deficit

By Ari Shapiro,
Brian Naylor
Published January 7, 2009 at 11:28 AM EST

At a new conference, President-elect Obama names Nancy Killefer as the nation's first governmental performance officer, to be assigned to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The former Clinton Treasury Department official will head a new office that will closely follow how well federal programs are working.

The announcement came on the same morning that the Congressional Budget Office said the U.S. economy will see a budget deficit of over $1 trillion for fiscal year 2009.

