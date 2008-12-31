© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carbon/Silicon: Punk Veterans Embrace the Web

Fresh Air
Published December 31, 2008 at 11:37 AM EST

Old friends Mick Jones, the former lead guitarist of The Clash, and Tony James, once of the Billy Idol-fronted Generation X, teamed up a few years in a collaboration that became a band called Carbon/Silicon.

James and Jones began making their songs available on their Web site as free downloads in the summer of 2004, and encouraged their fans to record them when they played live and pass those around as well.

In January 2008, Carbon/Silicon put out its first full-length CD, called The Last Post, but they pledge to keep giving songs away on the Internet as well.

This interview first aired on Jan. 29, 2008; see story page below.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details