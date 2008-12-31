© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Resolute Blagojevich Names Senate Replacement

By Michel Martin,
Ken Rudin
Published December 31, 2008 at 12:00 PM EST

Embattled Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich named former State Atty. Gen. Ronald Burris yesterday as his pick to replace President-elect Barack Obama's vacant senate seat. Some see the move as a slap in the face to critics who want the governor to resign following federal allegations that he planned to sell the senate appointment to the highest bidder.

NPR's Ken Rudin and Mary Mitchell, of the Chicago-Sun Times, discuss the reaction.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

