© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Injecting Noir Into A Comic-Book Classic

By Beth Accomando
Published December 26, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Two legendary comic-book artists have come together in movie theaters.

Will Eisner was a pioneer in comic books in the 1930s. He was a mentor to Frank Miller, who became known for bringing new depth to Batman in the 1980s and expanding the audience for graphic novels. Now, Miller has directed a screen version of his mentor's seminal work, The Spirit.

The original is a film noir-style classic of the 1940s. Miller says that the key to keeping film noir out of the realm of cliche is to remember that the darkness isn't about lighting, it's about tone.

Beth Accomando reports for member station KPBS.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Beth Accomando
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details