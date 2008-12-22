© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elliott Carter at 100: A Trio of Tributes

Fresh Air | By Lloyd Schwartz
Published December 22, 2008 at 11:54 AM EST

American composer Elliott Carter celebrates his 100th birthday this month, and three new CDs have been released in honor of the occasion: Oppens Plays Carter, by pianist Ursula Oppens; Elliott Carter: 100th Anniversary Release (a two-disc set, with a bonus DVD, featuring the pieces Mosaic, Dialogues, Enchanted Preludes, and Scrivo In Vento) from the New Music Concerts Ensemble; and Carter: String Quartets Nos. 1 & 5 from the Pacifica Quartet. Fresh Air's classical music critic has a review.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Lloyd Schwartz
Lloyd Schwartz is the classical music critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details