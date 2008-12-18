© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trial By Fire — Literally — In 'The Full Burn'

Fresh Air
Published December 18, 2008 at 11:22 AM EST

You'd have to be pretty dedicated to your work to set yourself aflame for "research purposes" — but author Kevin Conley did just that.

His new book The Full Burn: On the Set, at the Bar, Behind the Wheel, and Over the Edge with Hollywood Stuntmen catalogs the four years he spent following Hollywood stuntmen.

Conley also wrote the book Stud: Adventures in Breeding and is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker, GQ, and Men's Vogue among others.

