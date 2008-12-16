© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Adam Walsh Murder Case Closed

Published December 16, 2008 at 6:00 PM EST

MELISSA BLOCK, Host:

John Walsh is the host of the TV series "America's Most Wanted." It was launched more than 20 years ago after the gruesome murder of his six-year-old son, Adam. The case remained unsolved until today. John Walsh talked with reporters this afternoon.

Mr. JOHN WALSH (Host, "America's Most Wanted") For 27 years, we've been asking who could take a six-year-old boy and murder him and decapitate him? Who? We needed to know. We needed to know. And today we know.

BLOCK: The prime suspect was serial killer Ottis Toole. He confessed twice, but than recanted. Police lost crucial evidence, and the case remained unsolved. Without providing details, today police said Toole was Adam's murderer. Toole died in prison in 1996. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

