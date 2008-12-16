Adam Walsh Murder Case Closed

MELISSA BLOCK, Host:

John Walsh is the host of the TV series "America's Most Wanted." It was launched more than 20 years ago after the gruesome murder of his six-year-old son, Adam. The case remained unsolved until today. John Walsh talked with reporters this afternoon.

Mr. JOHN WALSH (Host, "America's Most Wanted") For 27 years, we've been asking who could take a six-year-old boy and murder him and decapitate him? Who? We needed to know. We needed to know. And today we know.

BLOCK: The prime suspect was serial killer Ottis Toole. He confessed twice, but than recanted. Police lost crucial evidence, and the case remained unsolved. Without providing details, today police said Toole was Adam's murderer. Toole died in prison in 1996. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

