© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'The Visitor,' Richard Jenkins Takes A Lead Turn

Fresh Air
Published December 15, 2008 at 10:47 AM EST
Richard Jenkins (shown here at the 2004 premier of HBO's series <em>Six Feet Under</em>) has appeared in supporting roles in more than 50 films.
Mark Mainz
/
Getty Images
Richard Jenkins (shown here at the 2004 premier of HBO's series Six Feet Under) has appeared in supporting roles in more than 50 films.

After appearing in supporting roles in more than 50 films — including Burn After Reading and There's Something About Mary — actor Richard Jenkins takes the lead in The Visitor, Tom McCarthy's film about a solitary economics professor whose world opens up when he discovers an apartment he rented in New York is already occupied.

Jenkins may be best known for his role as the ghost of the father of the Fisher family in HBO's Six Feet Under, a character who is killed in the first episode but who frequently reappears throughout the show's five seasons.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details