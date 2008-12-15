© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Culinary History Of 'Milk Through The Ages'

Fresh Air
Published December 15, 2008 at 11:12 AM EST

Food historian Anne Mendelson examines how varieties of animal milk have been processed and consumed since antiquity in her new book, Milk: The Surprising Story of Milk through the Ages.

Anne Mendelson is the author of Stand Facing The Stove: The Story of the Women who gave America 'The Joy of Cooking' and the co-founder of the Culinary Historians of New York. She is currently a contributing editor at Gourmet magazine.

