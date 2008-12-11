© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Booksellers' Picks For Your Holiday Lists

By Susan Stamberg
Published December 11, 2008 at 4:45 PM EST

Small-town America may or may not be the heart of the country, but it sure is at the heart of many of the books suggested by the independent booksellers this year.

The booksellers' picks cover a territory wide and wild, from the snow-covered terrain of North Dakota in Chuck Klosterman's Downtown Owl, to the forests of 1929 North Carolina in Ron Rash's Serena. Oh, and for the Scrooge on your list? How about The Man Who Invented Christmas, the story of how Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol helped create the holiday spirit?

