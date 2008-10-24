Kristin Scott Thomas, A Star In Two Languages

Actress Kristin Scott Thomas was Hugh Grant's ever-single friend in Four Weddings and a Funeral back in 1994 and she was the romantic lead in The English Patient, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

She is currently on Broadway in Chekhov's The Seagull, and she also has a new film.

It's called I've Loved You So Long, the English title of the subtitled version of Il y a longtemps que je t'aime, a French movie.

Kristin Scott Thomas, when she is not being an English actress, is equally a French actress.

She tells Robert Siegel there isn't as much hierarchy in French films as there is in English movies.

