© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kristin Scott Thomas, A Star In Two Languages

Published October 24, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Actress Kristin Scott Thomas was Hugh Grant's ever-single friend in Four Weddings and a Funeral back in 1994 and she was the romantic lead in The English Patient, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

She is currently on Broadway in Chekhov's The Seagull, and she also has a new film.

It's called I've Loved You So Long, the English title of the subtitled version of Il y a longtemps que je t'aime, a French movie.

Kristin Scott Thomas, when she is not being an English actress, is equally a French actress.

She tells Robert Siegel there isn't as much hierarchy in French films as there is in English movies.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details