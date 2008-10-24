© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Global Stock Markets Trading Lower Friday

Published October 24, 2008 at 8:08 AM EDT

With companies warning of lower sales and smaller profits, stock investors around the world are fleeing for the exit.

Gloomy forecasts from big Japanese exporters like Toyota, Sony and Canon sent the Nikkei index plunging 10 percent Friday. South Korean electronics giant Samsung posted a big drop in quarterly profits, and that country's index fell 11 percent.

In Great Britain, data released Friday shows economic output shrank, and all the European stock markets are plummeting, with Russia down 14 percent.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details