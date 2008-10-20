© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Food As A National Security Issue

Fresh Air
Published October 20, 2008 at 10:43 AM EDT

In an open letter to the next president, author Michael Pollan writes about the waning health of America's food systems — and warns that "the era of cheap and abundant food appears to be drawing to a close."

The future president's food policies, says Pollan, will have a large impact on a wide range of issues, including national security, climate change, energy independence and health care.

Pollan is the author of The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History Of Four Meals and In Defense OF Food: An Eater's Manifesto.

