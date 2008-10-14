© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Shining A Light On The NSA's 'Shadow Factory'

Fresh Air
Published October 14, 2008 at 10:47 AM EDT

Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, the National Security Agency stepped up its efforts to collect intelligence domestically by filtering millions of phone conversations and e-mail messages. In his new book, The Shadow Factory: The Ultra-Secret NSA From 9/11 To The Eavesdropping On America, journalist James Bamford reveals that the ultra-secret agency has half a million people on its watch lists.

Bamford has been writing about the inner workings of the NSA since his first book, The Shadow Factory: A Report On America's Most Secret Agency, was published in 1982. He is also the author of Body Of Secrets: Anatomy Of The Ultra-Secret National Security Agency.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

