© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sarah Palin And Feminism's Rightward Path

Fresh Air
Published October 9, 2008 at 3:23 PM EDT

Some feminists have had a hard time accepting Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin as a symbol of women's empowerment. But political science professor Ronnee Schreiber argues that conservatism and feminism are not mutually exclusive ideologies.

In a Sept. 9 commentary for CNN.com, Schreiber wrote that McCain chose Palin as his running mate because he wanted to energize Republican women and bring "undecided women who like the way conservative women speak to them into McCain's camp."

Schreiber is an assistant professor at San Diego State University and the author of Righting Feminism: Conservative Women and American Politics.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details