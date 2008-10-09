© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latin America Grapples with U.S. Financial Crisis

Published October 9, 2008 at 12:00 PM EDT

Although many governments in South America boast that aggressive saving and thriving commodities trading have been a buffer against economic hard times, the turmoil in the U.S. financial industry is starting to deflate those arguments.

Some of the region's small businesses have had to suspend sales. And Brazilian President Lula da Silva has pleaded with consumers to keep spending.

Alexei Barrionuevo, bureau chief for The New York Times in Rio de Janeiro, and Anna Szterenfeld, Latin America editor for the Economist magazine's Intelligence Unit, discusses what effect U.S. market turmoil could have on South and Central America.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details