Head Episcopal Bishop On Schism And Secession

Fresh Air
Published October 6, 2008 at 11:09 AM EDT
Katharine Jefferts Schori is the 26th Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, and the first woman to hold the post.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
The Most Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori, the first female bishop to preside over the Episcopal Church, has faced a number of crises since she accepted the post in 2006.

At least one diocese has seceded in response to the ordination of the Right Rev. Gene Robinson — the denomination's first openly gay bishop — and more congregations may follow.

The events reflect a growing schism within the broader Anglican Communion, and the numerous social and theological pressures on Episcopal congregations.

