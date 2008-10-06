Head Episcopal Bishop On Schism And Secession

The Most Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori, the first female bishop to preside over the Episcopal Church, has faced a number of crises since she accepted the post in 2006.

At least one diocese has seceded in response to the ordination of the Right Rev. Gene Robinson — the denomination's first openly gay bishop — and more congregations may follow.

The events reflect a growing schism within the broader Anglican Communion, and the numerous social and theological pressures on Episcopal congregations.

