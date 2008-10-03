© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will Rep. Michael Burgess Change His Vote?

Published October 3, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

When the House voted on the Wall Street rescue package Monday, Republican Michael Burgess of Texas voted against the bill. Burgess says he'll continue to study the measure, but right now he's leaning toward voting no again. He says the bailout package is very unpopular in his home district. Burgess tells Ari Shapiro that he doesn't think the "other stuff" added to the Senate's version is enough to change the minds of his constituents.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details