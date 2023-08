Vice presidential candidates Joseph Biden and Sarah Palin met Thursday night in St. Louis for their only debate of the presidential campaign. They clashed on various topics including tax policy, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and energy. NPR's Frank Langfitt, Martin Kaste, Julie Rovner, Tom Gjelten and Michele Kelemen scrutinize the candidates' statements with Renee Montagne.

