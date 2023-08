Now that the Senate has approved a $700 billion financial rescue plan, the next move is up to lawmakers in the House. Congressman Barney Frank, who heads the House Financial Services Committee, tells Renee Montagne that what may help the bill pass this time, is an increase in the deposit insurance cap. Small banks fear customers will pull their money and put it into larger institutions.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.