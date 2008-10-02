Jazz Omnivores: 'Dying Will Be Easy' (And Fun)
In our globalized musical environment, you never know where the next distinctive jazz ensemble (or composer) is going to come from. In the case of the nine-piece little big band Fight the Big Bull, it's Richmond, Va.
Fresh Air's jazz critic reviews Dying Will Be Easy, the debut album from a nonet that traffics in woozy trombones, blurry-edged musical lines, layered melodies and countermelodies, and a throaty, vocalized sound that can almost come across like choral singing.
Dying Will Be Easy, a four-tune album that's barely over a half-hour long, was originally intended to be a demo; it showcases the first four pieces frontman Matt White composed for Fight the Big Bull. (More recent tracks are available on the band's MySpace page.)
Below: Hear the album's title track, courtesy of Song of the Day from NPR Music.
