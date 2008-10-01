© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 WMFE
A Long View Of The Wall Street 'Dream'

Fresh Air
Published October 1, 2008 at 10:22 AM EDT

The recent debates in Congress about the proposed bailout of the financial industry have featured extended rhetoric about "Wall Street" and "Main Street."

In his new book, Wall Street: America's Dream Palace, Steve Fraser examines historical attitudes toward Wall Street, beginning with the first financial panic of 1792 and moving up to the dot-com bubble and bust. His book focuses on four of the financial world's archetypal characters — the aristocrat, the confidence man, the hero and the immoralist.

Fraser's other books include Labor Will Rule and Every Man A Speculator. A senior lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, he has been published in The New York Time and The Los Angeles Times.

