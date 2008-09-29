© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
'Winner' of First Presidential Debate A Toss Up

Published September 29, 2008 at 12:00 PM EDT
Democratic supporters watch Sen. Barack Obama, right, and Sen. John McCain on Friday during the first presidential debate.
On Friday, presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain squared off at the University of Mississippi in the first of three scheduled debates. But some say that neither of the candidates gave a stellar performance in their exchanges over foreign policy and the economic crisis.

Pamela Gentry, of BET News; political analyst Luis Clemens and Tyler Clemons, of The Daily Mississippian evaluate the candidates' performance.

