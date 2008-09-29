© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Somali Pirates Demanding Ransom For Ship

Published September 29, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Somewhere off the coast of Somalia, pirates are offering what they consider a bargain. They seized the Ukrainian ship full of military equipment. They first demanded $35 million for the ship's return along with its crew. But now they're offering to give it up 20 million. One of the pirates spoke to reporters via satellite phone and said the pirates want the ransom and nothing else. He said they would fight to the death if attacked. An American warship, the USS Howard is monitoring that situation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details