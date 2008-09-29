© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Failure Of Bailout Bill Recapped

Published September 29, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

From NPR News, this is All Things Considered. I'm Melissa Block. A reminder of our top stories today. The financial bailout bill has been defeated in the House, a huge blow for the Bush administration and for members of Congress who've been negotiating the deal, and that vote sent the markets plummeting. The Dow closed down more than 770 points. That's the largest one-day drop, counted in points, ever. In percentage terms, it approaches the decline of the day markets opened after September 11th. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

