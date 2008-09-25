© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hooman Majd, Considering The Iranian 'Paradox'

Fresh Air
Published September 25, 2008 at 9:56 AM EDT

When President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran spoke at the United Nations this week, his translator was Hooman Majd.

But Majd isn't a professional translator. He's been a record executive, a film producer, and a writer.

Based in New York, he's written for GQ, The New York Times, The New Yorker and Salon.com; he's also a contributing editor at Interview, and he contributes occasionally to The Huffington Post.

His new book is called The Ayatollah Begs to Differ: The Paradox of Modern Iran.

