Members of the Senate Banking Committee heard Tuesday from Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the committee, says he won't vote for the plan the way it stands now. He tells Steve Inskeep that he believes it will have to be reconfigured to pass because there are too many unanswered questions.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.