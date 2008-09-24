'Rambling Boy': Haden's Musical Homecoming

Bassist Charlie Haden is known as a great jazz musician, but his lineage is all country: Growing up, he performed alongside his brothers and sister in the Haden Family Band, a country group led by his parents, Carl and Virginia. The group's music played on radio stations in the South and Midwest, and on the family's country radio show, broadcast on KMA in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Since then, Haden has made a career in jazz, but his new album, a bluegrass collection called Rambling Boy, returns to his country roots. The album features a host of guests artists, including Vince Gill, Rosanne Cash and Elvis Costello, as well as Haden's wife, four children and son-in-law actor Jack Black. Haden's family joins him for this interview.

