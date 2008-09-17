AIG Bailout Boosts Some Asian Markets

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

NPR's business news starts with the global markets still on edge.

(Soundbite of music)

INSKEEP: The Asian markets sometimes give us a clue to what might be happening once American stock markets open. So here's what we know. The Federal Reserves' latest bailout has calmed some investors in Asia, but apparently not all. The Fed's 85-billion-dollar loan package for the insurance giant AIG helped Tokyo's main stock average end the day slightly higher. South Korea's main index was up as well. But stock markets in Australia, India, and Hong Kong all fell. The governments there continue to pump billions of dollars into their financial markets to boost confidence and keep their systems functioning smoothly. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

