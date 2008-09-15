© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
'Infinite Jest' Author David Foster Wallace

Fresh Air
Published September 15, 2008 at 10:51 AM EDT
Acclaimed novelist and essayist David Foster Wallace, 46, was found dead in his home Sept. 12; reports attribute his death to suicide.

His 1996 novel Infinite Jest was a critical and popular success, while in recent years he has written short-stories and nonfiction. And he wrote a celebrated Rolling Stone profile of John McCain in 2000; it was revised and this year as McCain's Promise: Aboard the Straight Talk Express With John McCain and a Whole Bunch of Actual Reporters, Thinking About Hope.

Wallace was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant in 1997. Fresh Air remembers him with an excerpt from an interview that initially aired on March 5 of that year.

