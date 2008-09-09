© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Google's Chrome Taps Browsers' Cash Potential

Published September 9, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Google is taking on Microsoft's ubiquitous Internet Explorer with a new browser called Chrome. Technology commentator Mario Armstrong tells Renee Montagne that it's an easy to use, open-source browser that has a long way to go before it could oust Explorer as the No. 1 browser.

But there's room for more than one Web browser, he says, because each has distinct features that appeal to different users. And browsers present "tremendous revenue opportunities" for companies.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

