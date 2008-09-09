© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Severance Packages Await Fannie, Freddie CEOs

Published September 9, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The government takeover of mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has cost CEOs Daniel Mudd and Richard Syron their jobs. But Fannie Mae's Mudd could collect more than $9 million for leaving, while Syron could receive exit pay of more than $14 million.

Other Wall Street CEOs have received even larger packages when leaving firms battered by the housing slump. Still, the Fannie and Freddie packages are likely to draw fire from politicians and critics of high corporate pay.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details