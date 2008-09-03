© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McCain's VP Pick Puzzles His Supporters In N.H.

By Tovia Smith
Published September 3, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

When John McCain announced last week that he had picked Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to be his running mate, not a lot of people knew much about her. Since then, Palin has been dogged by news that she is involved in an ethics investigation and that her unmarried 17-year-old daughter is pregnant. McCain won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, where female voters said they're puzzled by his choice for a running mate.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details